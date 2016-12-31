Elijah Wood wants to open a restaurant and a record shop.

The 35-year-old actor has a lot of interests outside of his career, and finds increasing fulfillment in DJing, though he is also keen to branch out into other businesses.

He said: ''I DJ as a hobby, which has increasingly become a source of enjoyment and expression.

''I've always wanted to open a restaurant as I'd love to marry the creativity of designing a space whilst giving a great chef a place to create.

''And opening a record store is something I've wanted to do since I was a teenager.

''Certainly no shortage of things I've dreamed about.''

But Elijah also has a number of things he wants to achieve in the movie business, and hopes he'll still be enjoying his work as much as he enjoyed playing Frodo Baggins in the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise.

Asked where he sees himself in 15 years time, he told Empire magazine: ''Still making films and hopefully directing.

''And I imagine I'll still be talking about these ['Lord of the Rings'] films. My love of New Zealand, the closeness of the cast and crew, the craftsmanship of the various departments and the new roads they paved, and so much more.''

When it comes to advising aspiring actors, the 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency' actor insists they should be driven by the love of the craft and nothing else.

He said: ''[I'd tell hopefuls] that one should love the craft and have no other motivations beyond that passion.

''That it takes hard work and perseverance. Don't wait for the opportunities to come to you. Create your own.''