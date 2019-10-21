Elijah Wood's biggest fear is his seeing his family and friends die.

The 38-year-old actor admits as he has gotten older he worries a lot about the ''passage of time'' and how his life will be changed as the years go by due to the loss of loved ones.

In an interview with website Bloody-Disgusting.com, he said: ''When I was young, the idea of getting older was really exciting to me. I had a profound yearning to be an adult. Then I became an adult, and then suddenly that idea shifted and became a little bit of a fear. Not [in regards] to my own life or death, but rather the passage of time and the people I love and care about going away due to age or death. The passage of time [in regards to] other people who are profound in my life.''

Since finding global fame by playing heroic hobbit Frodo Baggins in 'The Lord of the Rings' film trilogy, Elijah has taken on a number of different roles and has diversified his career by DJ-ing and voicing video games.

His latest project is a podcast called Visitations which he has launched with his friend Daniel Noah which sees the pair interview their heroes from the world of horror.

Elijah - who has starred in genre films such as 'Maniac' and 'Cooties' - has been obsessed with scary movies ever since he watched Joe Dante's 1984 classic 'Gremlins' and he thinks that horror plays a big part in helping people ''process things that are too painful to deal with directly''.

He said: ''Horror's all catharsis and a way to process and deal with things that we either haven't dealt with in our life or are too painful to deal with directly.

'''Gremlins' was probably one of the first horror films I saw. My brother is seven years older than me, so I had the benefit of having an older brother who was renting horror movies with his friends. [He would] bring them home and show them to me, despite the fact that my mom wouldn't have wanted me to see them. I was exposed to direct to VHS films; one of my favourites still to this day, and one of [my] earliest memories of horror, is a movie called 'Truth or Dare: A Critical Madness' by Tim Ridder. That and 'Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' I saw around the same time. I think I was six or seven when I saw those movies.''