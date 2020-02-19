Elijah Wood has reportedly become a father for the first time.

The 'Lord of the Rings' star and his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved are believed to have quietly welcomed their first child into the world, according to sources who confirmed the news to Us Weekly magazine.

As of the time of writing, Elijah and Mette-Marie have not confirmed the news themselves, and it no details about their rumoured new arrival are known.

The 39-year-old actor and the movie producer worked together on the 2017 film 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore', and were first spotted together as a couple in January 2018.

However, the couple didn't make their first official appearance as a couple until a year later in February 2019, when they attended the Rodarte FW19 fashion show together.

Meanwhile, Elijah previously said he fears seeing his family and friends die, as he confessed to worrying about the ''passage of time''.

He said: ''When I was young, the idea of getting older was really exciting to me. I had a profound yearning to be an adult. Then I became an adult, and then suddenly that idea shifted and became a little bit of a fear. Not [in regards] to my own life or death, but rather the passage of time and the people I love and care about going away due to age or death. The passage of time [in regards to] other people who are profound in my life.''

And although he's worried about family life, he said in 2011 he would love to settle down and start a family.

He explained: ''Eventually I want to get married and have kids. I don't have it written down when it's going to happen for me at the moment though. I would love to have a family one day. I've got a lot of friends who have families and it's a time in my life that I look forward to. It's also the kind of thing where you need to have things in place beforehand.''