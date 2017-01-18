The group is currently in the middle of a U.S. tour but the musicians were not on board the vehicle when the fire started.

Their driver was on the road near Topeka, Kansas when the blaze broke out in the back of the bus, and he was able to pull over and make a quick escape.

The Eli Young Band stars have since shared footage of the burning bus and trailer on social media, seemingly filmed by the driver, called Randy.

In the caption, they wrote, "Our bus caught fire tonight right outside of Topeka, KS. We've lost more than a bus here. There are memories and possessions that we can't replace! It's really sad to see her go. We're just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!"

The band will now have to find a replacement bus ahead of its next gig in Mahnomen, Minnesota on Friday (20Jan17).