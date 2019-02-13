Eli Roth is reportedly working on an untitled horror project for Miramax with his pal and 'Cabin Fever' co-writer Jeff Rendell.
Eli Roth is set to return to horror directing.
The 46-year-old director is most closely associated with the genre after rising to fame with the 2002 horror-comedy 'Cabin Fever' and the 2005 gore fest 'Hostel', however, the filmmaker recently added some variety to his filmography with his 2018 remake of the action-revenge movie 'Death Wish' and family friendly fantasy flick 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls'.
Despite his break from the genre, Eli is reportedly working on an untitled horror project for Miramax with his friend and 'Cabin Fever' co-writer Jeff Rendell and Principle photography on the project will begin in Massachusetts next month.
On Instagram, Production Weekly wrote: ''Updated production schedule for Eli Roth's upcoming horror project, Roth directs from a script he wrote with Jeff Rendell (Cabin Fever). Principle photography in Massachusetts begins later next month.''
Jeff helped pen and starred in Eli's fake trailer titled 'Thanksgiving' for the 2007 slasher flick 'Grindhouse' which saw Jeff as a killer who stalks victims while dressed as a pilgrim and Jordan Ladd, Jay Hernandez and Eli himself as his intended victims, leading to speculation that the upcoming project could be a feature-length expansion of the trailer.
The 'Inglorious Bastards' director noted during an AMA session over on Reddit in 2016 that he is planning on creating 'Thanksgiving' the movie, however, wanted to put ''more work'' into the script so it lives up to high expectations following the false trailer.
She wrote: ''Have a draft not totally happy with. I want to put some more work into it so the film lives up to the trailer. We have the story and mythology cracked so now it's about getting the kills right.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Most people are brought up with a clear idea of right and wrong, but when...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
Yet another found-footage thriller, this chilling horror film at least has some solid roots as...
When a team of enthusiastic New York students get involved in an activism campaign, they...
When you qualify your movie as the "last" anything, a sequel seems a bit out...
When a bunch of tourists including American guy Gringo hit a party town in Chile,...
Rapper-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker RZA is clearly influenced by cohorts Quentin Tarantino and Eli Roth as he indulges...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
The best thing about this film is the way it continually subverts our expectations. It...
A blast of black humour, much of it referring to other films, makes this riotously...
Finally turning his hand to the war-movie genre, Tarantino unsurprisingly pays homage to classic B-movies....
Watch the trailer for Inglourious Basterds.Quentin Tarantino takes on what could be his biggest cinematic...
Let's lay the cards on the table: Hostel, to me, was one of the coldest,...
Hostel 2TrailerThree young Americans studying in Rome set off for a weekend trip when they...