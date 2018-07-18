Eli Roth has admitted he's being hounded by girls now that he's back on the market.
The 'Hostel' director took to his Instagram account earlier this week to confirm he and his wife Lorenza Izzo - who he married in 2014 - had decided to go their separate ways but, although he insists he'll always ''love'' his estranged partner, he's been enjoying reading all the private messages he's got from his fans hoping to be in with a shot with him now he's a free agent.
Speaking to TMZ.com, he said: ''I will say this: I got some very interesting DMs, not celebrity... well, they had the verified check mark but I don't know if they'd qualify as celebrity exactly. But I was like: 'Oh this is interesting!' I haven't been single in six years so last night was the first time it was made public and let's just say people were very supportive of my decision to be single.''
Eli filed for divorce at the beginning of this week but he's adamant there's nothing messy about their split and they will have no issues when it comes to dividing their assets and finances.
He explained: ''I don't want to talk too much about it because it's obviously very personal but we both really love each other and we root for each other and we're happy, she's amazing ... we said we want to be able to do this for the rest of our lives and before anything negative happens, while we're friends, let's just be real and adults about it and there is a way to split up with love. It's all good between us, it's amicable. She's the best and there's no reason to fight.''
The couple decided to go their separate ways as they believed living solo would enable them both to live the ''most fulfilled, joyous lives'' they can.
The 46-year-old actor said: ''Hi Everyone, It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple. We've had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends.
''We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can. (sic)''
Lorenza, 28, was directed by Eli in the 2015 horror movie 'Knock Knock' - in which she starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas.
The pair - who didn't have any kids together - tied the knot a year earlier on a beach in Zapallar, Chile, after being introduced on the set of 2013 motion picture 'The Green Inferno'.
