Eli Roth has confirmed he has filed for divorce from his wife Lorenza Izzo after four years of marriage.
The 'Hostel' director took to his Instagram to confirm he and Lorenza - who he married in 2014 - are going their separate ways to live the ''most fulfilled, joyous lives we can'', and the pair insisted they will remain ''the best of friends''.
He wrote: ''Hi Everyone, It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple. We've had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends.
''We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can. (sic)''
The 'Cabin Fever' helmer also joked he and the 28-yar-old horror film actress were splitting up to ensure they ''don't f***ing kill each other''.
He added: ''We wish to continue working together creatively and are ultimately separating so we don't f***ing kill each other.
''With Love, Lorenza and Eli (sic)''
Eli filed the papers on Monday (16.07.18).
Lorenza was directed by Eli in 2015 horror movie 'Knock Knock' - in which she starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas.
The pair - who didn't have any kids together - tied the knot a year earlier on a beach in Zapallar, Chile, after being introduced on the set of 2013 motion picture 'The Green Inferno', in which the 46-year-old director cast Lorenza as the lead actress, Justine.
