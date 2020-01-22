Eleanor Tomlinson feels more ''confident'' with red hair.

The 27-year-old actress dyed her locks to portray Demelza in 'Poldark' and even after the show comes to an end, she's got no plans to return to her natural blonde.

She admitted: ''I dyed my hair red for 'Poldark', but I'll definitely be keeping it red. I love it! As a redhead compared to blonde, I feel more confident. I feel strong. I feel more me.''

But Eleanor admitted maintaining her colour takes a lot of care and effort.

She added to HarpersBazaar.com: ''Katie Hale at Charles Worthington in London does my colour. Colouring hair is such a science - finding the right tone for your skin, achieving that vibrancy and the exact colour you want. She's a genius. If you're thinking about a change-up of your colour, she's the one you want to see.

''To keep the vibrancy, Kérastase do a great colour boost you add in to your conditioner. Reds fade so fast and this really helps maintain my colour in-between my appointments.''

When she isn't working, the actress doesn't like to wear much make-up and thinks it's a ''shame'' when she sees young people overload their faces with layers of cosmetics.

She said: ''I try not to wear that much make-up. I think it's a shame when you see beautiful young girls caked in make-up. Embrace your natural beauty, embrace your skin. Less is more. Use make-up to give you confidence but don't use it as a mask to hide behind. You are enough.

''Look after your skin so you don't need that much make-up - and be proud of what you were born with. Everyone is unique, beauty is the confidence you have in yourself.''