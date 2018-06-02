Elbow want to create the theme tune for 'Bond 25'.

The British rock band - which features Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner - have not yet been asked to pen the track, but Guy has called on director Danny Boyle to approach them about the song, because they would jump at the chance.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Guy said: ''Danny Boyle is a friend of ours, so Danny if you're listening, have a listen to 'Audience with the Pope', it's evidence we can do the Bond theme really well!

''Come on, Danny! Jobs for the boys - you know the score!''

The band released their last album, 'Little Fictions', in 2017, and they are already hard at work on their next release.

Guy described their next record as ''brilliant'', while Mark explained that the band are currently trying to juggle lots of different ideas.

He shared: ''We have a lot of new ideas, there's about 35 songs on the go at the moment.''

Of the new record, Guy added: ''I've written Vancouver lyrically, in all it's glory!''

It was recently confirmed that the next Bond film will be released in October 2019, with Danny directing the project and Daniel Craig reprising the role of the iconic spy.

ON Productions' Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli explained: ''We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.

''We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.''