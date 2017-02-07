The couple wed in Manchester, England in June (16) and the baby will make his or her arrival in early spring (17).

"We've got a baby on the way," Garvey told the BBC. "I'm just overjoyed, you know? I'm so lucky. (The baby is due) quite soon - end of March beginning of April. We are as ready as we can be, considering Elbow are going on tour right up until the due date."

The couple began dating in 2015, three years after the end of the Grounds For Divorce musician's 10-year relationship with writer Emma Jane Unsworth.