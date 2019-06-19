Eiza Gonzalez has joined the cast of 'I Care A Lot'.

The 29-year-old actress and singer is on board to star in an unknown role in the upcoming thriller alongside 'Game of Thrones' actor Peter Dinklage, 49, and 'Gone Girl' star Rosamund Pike, 50.

Dinklage's role is being kept under wraps for now, but Pike will portray a successful legal guardian called Marla Grayson who cherry picks what appears to be her ideal client, but soon comes to the conclusion that looks can be deceiving.

J Blakeson will direct the movie and has written the script for the project, which is due to begin filming later this month.

Blakeson's Sugar November will produce the motion picture, as will the director himself, alongside Teddy Schwarzman's Black Bear, and Sacha Guttenstein will executive produce the film.

Speaking in March, Schwarzman said: ''Black Bear is thrilled to partner with J and Rosamund to bring 'I Care A Lot' to life.

''J has written one of the boldest and most entertaining scripts we've ever read, and we have been a fan of J's work ever since seeing 'The Disappearance of Alice Creed'.

''We can think of no one better to play I Care A Lot's fierce, intelligent and unrelenting lead than Rosamund Pike, who deserves all the accolades she's received to date and more.

''We can't wait to see Rosamund do something truly memorable with this iconic role.''

Eiza is best known for her roles playing Monica ''Darling'' Castello in the action crime thriller 'Baby Driver', written-and-directed by Edgar Wright, and Nyssiana in the cyberpunk action film 'Alita: Battle Angel'.