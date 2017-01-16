The 26-year-old, who stars in the TV adaptation of Robert Rodriguez's movie From Dusk till Dawn, took to Twitter on Saturday (14Jan17) to share a photo of her smashed windshield.

She captioned the image, "Shocked".

Eiza then assured fans she had escaped the car crash largely unscathed.

"Some scrapes and bruises but fine," she tweeted. "Car didn't survive lol (laugh out loud)".

The beauty didn't share any details about the crash or where she was when the accident occurred.

She moved from Mexico to Los Angeles in the summer of 2013 to pursue her career in Hollywood, and quickly hit headlines after she was caught kissing The Hunger Games hunk Liam Hemsworth just a day after it was revealed he and his fiancee Miley Cyrus had split.

Eiza has since been linked to Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, who she was spotted arm in arm with in September (16) as they left a party in Los Angeles.