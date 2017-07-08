Eileen Davidson has stepped down from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after three seasons.

The 58-year-old reality star was forced to make the decision to leave the Bravo show because of her ''crazy schedule'' with American soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' - which she has appeared on since 1993 along with her fellow 'RHOBH' castmate Lisa Rinna - but she hasn't ruled out returning to show ''from time to time'', when she gets the opportunity to.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night (07.07.17), she revealed: ''After a lot of thought, because of my crazy scheds at YR and Dool, I've decided it's best for me and my fam to step away from being a housewife for now. But ya never know! I might be popping in to see what the ladies are up to from time to time! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!! (sic)''

The blonde beauty made the announcement after Camille Grammer shared a picture of the season eight cast on Twitter and she was notably absent.

She also replied on Twitter confirming it is ''true'' that she won't be appearing on the next instalment of the hit show.

She wrote: ''TRUE! Bcuz of my crazy sched @ yr & days I must step away from hw 4 now. But I might b popping in 2 see what the chix 2 up 2 Thx 4 the love (sic)''

Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley are all expected to return to the show.

It comes after Eden Sassoon departed the show in May.

And Lisa previously said she had ''no idea'' if she would be returning for series eight.

She said: ''No one ever knows whether they'll be back until, like, five minutes before, to be honest with you.

''Who knows? I don't know what the plan is for me. I never do.''