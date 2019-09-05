Editors' Tom Smith is ''very proud'' of the band's ''longevity''.

The 'Papillon' hitmakers are set to release their best of album 'Black Gold' on October 26, which is comprised of 13 songs taken from their six-album catalogue and three new tracks; 'Upside Down', 'Frankenstein' and title track 'Black Gold'.

Frontman Tom says that whilst the band are embarking on the next chapter of their career with newer members Justin Lockey and Elliott Williams, and have ''solidified'' the ''new version of the band'', he hasn't taken for granted the fact the group is still going after 15 years.

He said: ''To still be doing this is something I'm very proud of.

''These days longevity might not be seen as cool, but I think it is.

''We've solidified what this new version of the band is, and I think the new songs show that the band are hungry.

''We've always felt like outsiders, but wanted to write songs that connect with people emotionally, and resonate in a deeper way.

''That can sound pretentious and contrived, but there are people out there that our band mean a lot to. ''That's what I always wanted.''

As well as the best of album, the band are also set to embark on a mammoth 27-date European and UK 'Greatest Hits' tour in early 2020, which sees the indie rockers play arenas including London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on February 28.

'Last year, the band returned with 'Violence', their first studio effort since 2015's 'Dream'.

'Black Gold' is available to pre-order now and information on tickets for the tour can be found by visiting editors-official.com

The track-listing for 'Black Gold' is:

1. 'Frankenstein'

2. 'Papillon'

3. 'Munich'

4. 'Sugar'

5. 'Hallelujah (So low)'

6. 'An End Has A Start'

7. 'Upside Down'

8.'Bullets'

9. 'Ocean Of Night'

10. 'No Harm'

11. 'Smokers Outside Hospital Doors'

12. 'A Ton Of Love'

13. 'Magazine'

14. 'The Racing Rats'

15. 'Black Gold'

16. 'No Sound But The Wind'