Edith Bowman wants to ''shout about'' Zoe Ball being the first woman to host the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show.

The 45-year-old DJ feels fortunate that she's always worked places that have a ''really good'' representation of females and she's delighted that the 'Strictly - It Takes Two' host has landed a prestigious job that has been typically given to a man in the past.

Edith exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I've always been in an environment where there's been a really good representation of women. Jo [Whiley] was at Radio One when I was there, Sara [Cox] was there as well, Annie Mac, Annie Nightingale.

''I don't think there's anything bad about Radio 2 getting a lot of press and promotion around them giving females these big old shows that have traditionally been in the hands of men.

''The fact that Zoe is hosting the breakfast show is a brilliant thing and, hell yeah, let's shout about it! It's brilliant!''

But Edith thinks Zoe's appointment is just one step and hopes eventually it won't be seen as a big deal when a female broadcaster lands a flagship job.

She added: ''Hopefully the fact it's celebrated it now becomes the norm that then it doesn't have to be something that has to be talked about and flagged, if you know what I mean.''

Edith has recently collaborated with London North Eastern Railway on 'Track Record' - a new recording that embraces diverse accents - and was delighted to be involved because she received criticism for her Scottish tones when she first started presenting.

She said: ''When I first started I got quite a lot of negative feedback from people about my accent that I should get elocution lessons ''

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has collaborated with Edith to create 'Track Record', a unique audio that celebrates the people and diverse accents along the LNER east coast route. To listen to Track Record, visit www.lner.co.uk/trackrecord