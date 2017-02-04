The Nurse Jackie actress starred on the mafia show alongside the late actor, who portrayed the head of the Sopranos family mob, from 1999 to 2007.

Falco admits she has seen some episodes of the series since it wrapped, but she will no longer watch them now that Gandolfini is gone.

"My very good friend Aida Turturro, who played Janice, Tony (Soprano's) sister, she is the best," she told U.S. talk show Live! with Kelly on Friday (03Feb17). "Her and I sat down over the summer with the intention from watching them from beginning to end and then we got about three episodes in and I couldn't do it. It's just too evocative... It was too much and right before you go to bed I was like, 'I don't need to be feeling this much'."

Gandolfini died from a heart attack in June, 2013, at the age of 51.