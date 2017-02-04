Edie Falco is unable to watch episodes of her hit show The Sopranos following the death of her onscreen husband James Gandolfini.
The Nurse Jackie actress starred on the mafia show alongside the late actor, who portrayed the head of the Sopranos family mob, from 1999 to 2007.
Falco admits she has seen some episodes of the series since it wrapped, but she will no longer watch them now that Gandolfini is gone.
"My very good friend Aida Turturro, who played Janice, Tony (Soprano's) sister, she is the best," she told U.S. talk show Live! with Kelly on Friday (03Feb17). "Her and I sat down over the summer with the intention from watching them from beginning to end and then we got about three episodes in and I couldn't do it. It's just too evocative... It was too much and right before you go to bed I was like, 'I don't need to be feeling this much'."
Gandolfini died from a heart attack in June, 2013, at the age of 51.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Revolution Studios' powerful drama Freedomland is a highly charged and gritty mystery of a carjacking,...
Unless you've burned through Richard Price's 1998 novel Freedomland, it's tough to pinpoint which direction...
One prominent theme has run through the recent work of maverick filmmaker John Sayles: the...
A sardonic yet adoring, antic allegory about a menagerie of neurotic Long Island oddballs following...
Another utterly captivating John Sayles ensemble piece with an incredible sense of a particular place...