Edie Falco is set to star in James Cameron's four upcoming sequels to the hugely successful 2009 sci-fi hit 'Avatar'.
Edie Falco has joined the 'Avatar' franchise.
The 55-year-old actress is set to star in James Cameron's four upcoming sequels to the hugely successful 2009 sci-fi movie as General Ardmore.
Although plot details are being kept under wraps, 'The Sopranos' star's character has been described as the leader of the fictional Resources Development Administration, the largest single non-governmental organisation in human space.
The official 'Avatar' Twitter account announced: ''We are thrilled to share that Edie Falco is joining the #AvatarFamily as General Ardmore, the Commander in charge of the RDA's interests in the Avatar Sequels! (sic)''
The original film is set on the alien world of Pandora inhabited by the Na'vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved, as the planet's environment is poisonous, human/Na'vi hybrids, called Avatars, must link to human minds to allow for free movement on the planet.
Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralysed former marine becomes mobile again through one such Avatar and falls in love with a Na'vi woman (Zoe Saldana), however, he is drawn into a battle for the survival of her world when the RDA threaten to destroy it.
'Nurse Jackie' star Edie was welcomed to the cast by Cameron, 64, who insisted the actress is ''one of the greats''.
The director told his 640,000 followers: ''Edie Falco is one of the greats - I can't wait to watch her kick some ass on the big screen.''
Cameron revealed, the first movie will be released in 2020, followed by the other three in 20121, 2024 and 2025.
The first 'Avatar' film, released in 2009, still remains the highest grossing movie at the worldwide box office, raking in as much as $2.79 billion.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Revolution Studios' powerful drama Freedomland is a highly charged and gritty mystery of a carjacking,...
Unless you've burned through Richard Price's 1998 novel Freedomland, it's tough to pinpoint which direction...
One prominent theme has run through the recent work of maverick filmmaker John Sayles: the...