Edie Campbell was told she was ''too fat'' to open Milan Fashion Week.

The 29-year-old model has revealed she booted from the opening part of the recent fashion show because she was ''a little bit bigger'' than she was the year before.

She said: ''I was absolutely fuming to be told by a brand that I was ''too fat'' to open this year's Milan Fashion Week. A chain of Chinese whispers got back to my agent, who had to call and tell me that, 'it had been a little bit difficult in the fitting' and 'you're a little bit bigger than you were last year'. I was incensed that I had to find out that way.''

And Edie finds modelling ''hard'' and admits she finds it difficult not to be ''cringe-worthy'' when tries to be ''sexy'' in front of the camera.

She added: ''Modelling is hard and strange in slippery ways. Being put in front of a camera and told to be sexy can be cringe-worthy - until you've worked it out. Quite often you're standing in front of the camera and someone will say, 'Can you dance?' and you're the only person in the room dancing. It's mortifying.''

Edie feels there has been ''a lot of right place and right time'' surrounding her success, like for example, her ''androgynous'' hair cut.

She shared to The Guardian newspaper: ''As a teenager I had bad teeth, blue/green pond water hair and a sort of existential malaise. Now I think I probably fit into the modern era's perceived western beauty ideal, but there's been a lot of right place and right time surrounding my success. Having my hair cut short was something people latched on to. It satisfied their longing for someone quite androgynous.''