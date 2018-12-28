Edie Campbell thinks social media has ''cracked open'' the negative side of the fashion industry.

The 28-year-old beauty - who has been a vocal campaigner for private changing spaces backstage at runway shows - praised the efforts of Cameron Russell's #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse campaign, which encouraged models to speak out about the sexual abuse they had experienced, and thinks people are becoming ''very nervous'' about a power shift in the business.

She said: ''The advent of social media has really changed things and it meant that people now have a platform to say what is wonderful and what is not about the industry.

''I think its cracking it open, in a way that makes people very nervous.

''It forces people to listen because the power is now distributed in a more even manner throughout the industry because people have a voice. That is quite an extraordinary thing.''

But Edie knows it can be hard for people to sympathise with models.

She said in a recent interview: ''It's difficult to feel sorry for models because it's perceived to be this extremely glamorous, gilded profession - that it's a privilege and an honour, something that is bestowed upon you that you should be endlessly grateful for.''

And the British beauty thinks there are more regulations needed to protect the younger, unknown models in the industry.

She said: ''I think the stories you hear about models are the ones who've made it.

''For every Karlie Kloss, there are a hundred non-Karlie Klosses who ended up in debt in foreign countries having this dream that was never going to happen for them.''

Edie admitted she's been driven to speak out because it was frustrating to sit back and watch nothing change.

She said: ''I was getting really frustrated with the silence and the kind of like, 'Oh, nothing to do with me' that was fashion's response to what was going on.

''Honesty and truth is something I really value, so I just thought, 'Someone's got to say it.' ''