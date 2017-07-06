Edgar Wright has admitted he is considering making a sequel to 'Baby Driver'.
Edgar Wright is keen to make a 'Baby Driver' sequel.
The 43-year-old filmmaker has been asked to consider penning a follow-up to his musical crime thriller and thinks there is a lot of scope to take his characters - including Ansel Elgort's Baby - into another movie where it wouldn't just involve returning to the same situation.
He said: ''The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there's somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to a new place.
''Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there's somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with Baby Driver there's more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he's not the apprentice anymore.''
And Edgar feels there is even a deleted scene from the first movie that could be taken and dropped into a potential sequel.
Speaking on Empire's 'Spoiler Special Podcast', he said: ''Before they got to the post office there was this whole scene set to, believe it or not, a song by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.
''And it's a really funny and quirky sequence and I really liked it in isolation. But as soon as I tried lifting it out of the movie it made so much more sense. It flowed a lot better without it, basically.
''If I ever do a sequel, I can just reuse the scene as it was a really good scene, but it seemed to interrupt the flow of tension.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
After Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Pegg and Wright conclude their so-called Cornetto...
Gary King is a 40-year-old still living in his teens and who can't wait to...
You just knew that when Spielberg and Jackson embraced 3D performance-capture animation, the results would...
So uber-hip that young audiences will adore it, this hyperactive film can't decide whether it's...
From the director of Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead comes Scott Pilgrim Vs....
For those who appreciated some gore alongside laughter in a movie, and were sick of...
Shaun (Simon Pegg) is going nowhere in life. He's a 29-year-old sales manager at a...