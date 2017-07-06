Edgar Wright is keen to make a 'Baby Driver' sequel.

The 43-year-old filmmaker has been asked to consider penning a follow-up to his musical crime thriller and thinks there is a lot of scope to take his characters - including Ansel Elgort's Baby - into another movie where it wouldn't just involve returning to the same situation.

He said: ''The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there's somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to a new place.

''Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there's somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with Baby Driver there's more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he's not the apprentice anymore.''

And Edgar feels there is even a deleted scene from the first movie that could be taken and dropped into a potential sequel.

Speaking on Empire's 'Spoiler Special Podcast', he said: ''Before they got to the post office there was this whole scene set to, believe it or not, a song by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

''And it's a really funny and quirky sequence and I really liked it in isolation. But as soon as I tried lifting it out of the movie it made so much more sense. It flowed a lot better without it, basically.

''If I ever do a sequel, I can just reuse the scene as it was a really good scene, but it seemed to interrupt the flow of tension.''