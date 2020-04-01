Edgar Wright is to direct an adaptation of 'Set My Heart to Five', an upcoming novel about a robot learning to love.

According to a synopsis, the story is ''set in all-too human 2054'' and follows Jared, an android that works as a dentist, as he undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to 80s and 90s movies.

He then embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel. It's a quest that leads to an unforgettable adventure across the West Coast of America, determined to meet the programmer that created him and write a film script that will change the world.

According to Deadline, author Simon Stephenson is set to adapt from his own manuscript.

'Set My Heart to Five' is set to be published by HarperCollins later this year.

The book rights have been purchased by Working Title Films, which often works with Edgar and is behind the director's upcoming horror-thriller 'Last Night in Soho', and Complete Fiction Pictures.

Focus Features, which will distribute 'Last Night in Soho', is also attached to 'Set My Heart to Five'.

The 45-year-old filmmaker has previously helmed 'Baby Driver' as well as the 'Cornetto Trilogy' of 'Shaun of the Dead', 'Hot Fuzz' and 'The World's End' starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

His next project, 'Last Night in Soho' is set to be released in September and stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in leading roles. Edgar admits that he was keen to make a movie set in London.

He said: ''I realised I had never made a film about central London - specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years.

''With 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun Of The Dead', you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in.''