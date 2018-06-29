British director Edgar Wright has teased a potential 'Baby Driver' sequel.
The 44-year-old actor helmed the original crime thriller in 2017 and on Thursday (28.06.18), Edgar marked the one-year anniversary of the movie's release by hinting at a sequel.
Alongside an anniversary-themed poster of the movie, Edgar wrote: '''Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon... (sic)''
The original movie featured a star-studded cast, which included the likes of Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.
Lily, 29, previously admitted she relished the experience of working with Edgar and her co-star Ansel, who plays the getaway driver Baby.
The British actress - who stars as Debora, a young waitress and Baby's love interest - shared: ''I think it's credit to Edgar Wright - his script is really beautifully written and constructed and he's really clever.
''He's such an amazing storyteller and he does it through images and shots, so he makes us care for Baby and then Debora and then puts them together.
''He's manipulated it all, so I think our chemistry is real - not to give too much credit away, we owned it - but I do think Edgar was very clever at constructing that.''
