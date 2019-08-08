Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' will be released in September 2020.

The acclaimed director's highly-secretive forthcoming psychological horror is reportedly slated for release in just over a year from now and production on the film is currently underway in London.

Although plot details for the film are being kept tightly under wraps, the movie will star Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in leading roles as well as Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen and the 'Cornetto Trilogy' filmmaker previously revealed that he wanted to make a movie about a place he's ''existed in''.

He said: ''I realised I had never made a film about central London - specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years.

''With 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun Of The Dead', you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in.''

Anya, 23, previously teased the movie will provide a ''wild ride'' for audiences and admitted that after meeting the Edgar two years ago it's ''amazing'' to finally be on set with him, and she has insisted that she and her co-stars are in for a challenging but rewarding time.

She said: ''When Edgar and I first met a couple of years ago he said that he was writing a script he wanted me to be part of, but you know what movies are like. They're ephemeral. They're there and then they're not there. It's crazy.

''So the fact we're actually on set now is amazing. I think it's going to be a very wild ride for us filming it and it's going to be a wild ride for the audience in the cinema that's for sure. And of course it's Edgar so it's going to have some killer tunes.''