Edgar Wright loves shooting complicated scenes on the first day on a movie set.

The acclaimed director filmed a very long tracking shot on the opening day of 'Baby Driver' and Edgar believes it helped his cast and crew to better understand his aspirations for the crime thriller.

Speaking to Collider, he explained: ''I did a similar thing on 'Shaun of the Dead'. The steady cam shot on 'Shawn on the Dead' was done on the first day of the shoot. And I think it's always a good thing to do a oner like that on the first day, because it really involves the entire cast and crew. And it's also something whereby everybody at the end of the day can see the shot.

''You know, when everybody watches it back you've got a crew that can see what you're working on. Sometimes on movies, anybody outside the inner circle is not really included.

''I'm sure there are crew members standing around on other movies going, 'I don't know what the f**k they're doing.'''

Meanwhile, Edgar recently revealed he first had the idea for 'Baby Driver' 22 years ago.

But because he was still an up-and-coming director living in North London at the time, Edgar didn't have the opportunity to realise his ambition.

He explained: ''It's funny, when I've mentioned that kind of timeline - having the idea 22 years ago - it's true in a sense that I heard a song and visualised a car chase, which is John Spencer Blues Explosion's Bellbottoms, and that's in the movie.

''But when people say 'So why did it take 22 years to get to the screen?' I'm like, 'woah, back up! 22 years ago I was living in Wood Green, I was 21, I'd made my first feature but it hadn't come out yet.'''