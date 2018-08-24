Edgar Wright and Jean-marc Vallee are among the frontrunners to replace Danny Boyle on 'Bond 25', which could lose its release date slot if a new director is not found in 60 days.

The 'Baby Driver' helmer is said to be a ''real possibility'' to take over from the 'Trainspotting' filmmaker - who dropped out of directing the upcoming James Bond film earlier this week due to ''creative differences'' - and the movie's bosses are said to have approached 'Dallas Buyers Club' helmer Vallee.

But sources have told Deadline that Vallee taking over from Boyle is unlikely due to his scheduling commitments, while Hell or High Water's David Mackenzie and '71' director Yann Demange are also said to be in the mix.

Speculation is rife that the upcoming movie - which is currently known only as 'Bond 25' until a title is announced - could lose its November 8, 2019 release date, if a helmer isn't found soon.

Sources told the publication that if a filmmaker does take over from Boyle in the next 60 days then Daniel Craig's final outing as suave spy 007 is likely to still take place on the slated date.

What's more, there has also been talk of the new director returning to the script written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, rather than use the current story, which John Hodge wrote based on an idea by the film's former director Boyle.

Bond bosses confirmed on Tuesday (21.08.18) that Boyle had exited the film.

A tweet on the official 007 Twitter account read: ''Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25.''

Boyle had been confirmed to take on the role in May, and EON Productions executives Wilson and Broccoli stated at the time they were ''delighted'' to have got their man.

They said in a statement: ''We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.

''We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.''