Edgar Wright says the script for 'Baby Driver 2' is well underway and he already knows what songs he wants to feature in the final film.

The 43-year-old British filmmaker wrote and directed the acclaimed 2017 crime thriller which centred on Ansel Elgort's young getaway driver character Miles - aka Baby - who listens to music through headphones to drown out the ringing in his ears caused by the tinnitus he has suffered with since being involved in a car accident which claimed the lives of his parents.

The soundtrack played a huge part in the plot of the 2017 movie, with Wright enlisting choreographer Ryan Heffington to sync the actors' timing and movements with the songs, which included 'Nowhere to Run' by Martha And The Vandellas, 'Debora' by T-Rex, 'Bellbottoms' by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and Queen's 'Brighton Rock'.

And Wright has now revealed that he has been picking the music for the key scenes of the sequel as he's been penning the story.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, he spilled: ''This time I will know the songs as I write it but I will add them to the script later.''

The first 'Baby Driver' film included a stellar cast which as well Elgort included Jamie Foxx, Lily James and Jon Hamm.

Wright is hoping that the 'Baby Driver' sequel can be released as soon as possible because he was frustrated by the four-year gap between his last two directorial projects; sci-fi comedy romp 'The World's End' - which was the final part of the 'Three Flavours Cornetto' trilogy he made with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost - and the action flick

He previously said: ''I would like to get back on the saddle very shortly, because - slightly beyond my control - but there was four years between 'The World's End' and 'Baby Driver'. I don't want it to be that long again. I would love to have a film out in the next two years.''