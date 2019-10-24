Edgar Ramirez has joined 'The War Has Ended'.

The 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' star will team up with writer and director Hagar Ben-Asher for the motion picture, which will be produced by Dale Armin Johnson, Colleen Camp, Jill Littman, and Marek Rozenbaum.

Ben-Asher is quoted by Variety as saying: '''The War Has Ended' is about a world reconstructing itself, finding its moral codes, and redefining the concept of family.

''The story of the war refugee has unfortunately become painfully relevant again, but I hope the optimism in this film can be an act of sanity in our chaotic world.''

The film will tell the story of a puppeteer Joseph, who will be played by Ramirez, who travels through devastated Polish towns at the end of World War II putting on his show to entertain the local kids.

But he is in fact on a hunt for his two missing sons.

David Garrett, CEO of Mister Smith Entertainment, which is to launch sales at the American Film Market next month, said: ''From the second I read this I knew we had something so original and so beautiful. It is a story that must be told.''

Ramirez looks set for a busy 2020 as he recently joined female-led spy thriller '355' alongside Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Sebastian Stan.

The motion picture will tell the story of top agents from agencies around the world who are forced to co-operate with each other when a new threat emerges involving a weapon that could throw the world into total chaos.

The new agency's numerical name is inspired by the codename of the one of the earliest spies in the American Revolution, a woman whose identity remains unknown to this day.