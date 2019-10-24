Edgar Ramirez has joined the cast of 'The War Has Ended', which will see him team up with writer and director Hagar Ben-Asher.
Edgar Ramirez has joined 'The War Has Ended'.
The 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' star will team up with writer and director Hagar Ben-Asher for the motion picture, which will be produced by Dale Armin Johnson, Colleen Camp, Jill Littman, and Marek Rozenbaum.
Ben-Asher is quoted by Variety as saying: '''The War Has Ended' is about a world reconstructing itself, finding its moral codes, and redefining the concept of family.
''The story of the war refugee has unfortunately become painfully relevant again, but I hope the optimism in this film can be an act of sanity in our chaotic world.''
The film will tell the story of a puppeteer Joseph, who will be played by Ramirez, who travels through devastated Polish towns at the end of World War II putting on his show to entertain the local kids.
But he is in fact on a hunt for his two missing sons.
David Garrett, CEO of Mister Smith Entertainment, which is to launch sales at the American Film Market next month, said: ''From the second I read this I knew we had something so original and so beautiful. It is a story that must be told.''
Ramirez looks set for a busy 2020 as he recently joined female-led spy thriller '355' alongside Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Sebastian Stan.
The motion picture will tell the story of top agents from agencies around the world who are forced to co-operate with each other when a new threat emerges involving a weapon that could throw the world into total chaos.
The new agency's numerical name is inspired by the codename of the one of the earliest spies in the American Revolution, a woman whose identity remains unknown to this day.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Johnny Utah rarely lets his professional life as a promising new FBI recruit cross over...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Johnny Utah is a young new agent in the FBI who also happens to be...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
Following the tragic events of the twin towers bombing on September 11th 2001 in New...
While this sequel is just as loud and chaotic as 2010's Clash of the Titans...
It's been ten years since Perseus triumphantly defeated the gargantuan Kraken that roamed the shores...
Edited down from the five-and-a-half hour original version (which is also available), this nearly three-hour...