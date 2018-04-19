Edgar Ramirez has joined 'Jungle Cruise'.

The 41-year-old actor will set sail with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the motion picture, which is based around the popular Disneyland theme park attraction, and he will star as one of the film's main villains.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Point Break' star's alter-ego has a conquistador background.

Johnson will play a boat captain who takes Blunt's scientist character and her brother, who will be portrayed by Jack Whitehall, on a mission to try to track down a special tree with secret healing powers.

Jaume Collet-Serra will direct the movie, which is set in the early 20th century and takes place in the Amazon jungle.

Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, John Davis, Beau Flynn, and John Fox are all producing the motion picture, and Scott Sheldon will co-produce.

Filming looks set to take place throughout the summer and is expected to get underway next month.

'Murder on the Orient Express' scribe Michael Green penned the latest version of the script.

Disney have been attempting to make 'Jungle Cruise' into a movie franchise - as they did with 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Haunted Mansion' - for several years, and Johnson's attachment to the latest proposed plans was first announced almost three years ago in August 2015.

Last month, Whitehall confirmed his involvement in the film and admitted he was ''so excited'' to be joining one of his ''heroes'' in the motion picture.

He tweeted: ''So excited to be joining Jungle Crusie with the incredible Emily Blunt and one of my heroes @TheRock going to be a blast. #Disney #JungleCruise (sic)''