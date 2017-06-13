Eddie Vedder reportedly signed a cheque for around £22,000 to continue Pearl Jam's concert after the curfew at Dublin's 3Arena on Friday night (09.06.17).

The 'Better Man' hitmakers ended up doing a mighty 32 songs at the show and a fan has claimed the 52-year-old rocker paid the staggering amount to perform beyond the 11pm time limit.

Eddie is believed to have walked off stage briefly to sort out the money before continuing to perform the rest of the set, which included Bob Dylan covers.

A fan wrote on the group's forum on PearlJam.com: ''A lad who works at the 3Arena said Eddie walked off stage and signed a cheque for €25,000 (£22,000) so he could keep playing.''

Meanwhile, the rock star recently revealed Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, 74, once punched him in the face by mistake when they were out drinking in a busy bar in Seattle, Washington, but he didn't mind his idol coming into contact with him and making him bleed.

Speaking on SiriusXM on the new channel dedicated to the 'Let It Be' hitmakers, simply called The Beatles Channel, Eddie shared: ''He kind of was illustrating how he hit this guy, and when he did that, he shot out his left arm as if he was hitting this guy, and I was standing there, and I got hit.

''He hit me! He didn't quite pull back the punch, you see.''

On how he didn't want the moment to fade, he added: ''I think I remember tasting a bit of blood. He got me right on the side of the [face].

''I remember it hurt for a few days, and I remember when it went away, and when the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kind of missed it.''