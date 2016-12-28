Eddie Vedder has donated $10,000 to a family in need for Christmas.

The Pearl Jam vocalist was made aware of the family after a post on advertising website Craiglist.com went viral. The post saw 35-year-old hair stylist Tyshika Britten beg for help as she struggled to provide a decent Christmas for her family of six.

In her original post on the site, Tyshika said: ''I am a mother of six, 5 boys and 1 baby girl. I'm so hurt. I'm trying my best. I pray everyday and now I'm begging for help. I know it's not about the gifts, but they are kids! I'm such a failure right now ... please help me.''

Tyshika also detailed how her family were due to be evicted from their home, and that she couldn't afford a Christmas tree or any presents.

Upon seeing the advert himself, the 52-year-old singer said he was ''so moved'' by her story that he felt compelled to donate, and sent Tyshika the whopping cheque to fund her family's Christmas.

Speaking to the Washington Post newspaper, the 'Hard Sun' singer said: ''I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children. I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.''

And Eddie continued by saying her story reminded him of his own childhood.

He added: ''There were years there were toys from Santa, but they were used and they came from garage sales and they didn't always work.''