EDDIE VAN HALEN was hospitalised last week due to complications from his cancer treatment.

The 'Jump' hitmaker was admitted to a medical facility suffering from intestinal issues and abdominal pain, with sources telling TMZ the 64-year-old rocker had experienced a bad reaction to the drugs he is taking to fight throat cancer.

He was allowed home on Sunday (17.11.19) and spent time with his son, Van Halen bassist Wolfgang, rehearsing music together.

Eddie is said to be doing fine now.

It was revealed last month that the veteran rocker had been secretly battling the disease for five years and had been making secret trips between the US and Germany to receive radiation treatment.

Eddie - who was a heavy smoker - believes he contracted the disease as a result of a metal guitar pick which he used to use as he would cradle it in his mouth.

The 'Eruption' hitmaker was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 and had around 1/3 of the muscle removed, and since then, there were times when some of the cancer cells migrated down to his throat and doctors would scrape them out.

Eddie has previously spoken of his theory that his use of metal guitar picks caused his cancer.

He said in 2015: ''I used metal picks - they're brass and copper - which I always held in my mouth, in the exact place where I got the tongue cancer.

''Plus, I basically live in a recording studio that's filled with electromagnetic energy. So that's one theory. I mean, I was smoking and doing a lot of drugs and a lot of everything. But at the same time, my lungs are totally clear. This is just my own theory, but the doctors say it's possible.''