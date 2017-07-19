Two new Harry Potter books are to be released this October.

As part of the British Library's 'Harry Potter' exhibition celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise - which started with 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' back in 1997 - the two new books will be published in connection with the event, the Independent reports.

The first book, 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition', was written by publishing house Bloomsbury, Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and curators of the British Library and takes readers through subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The second book, 'Harry Potter - A Journey Through A History of Magic', will look at mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.

It will include unseen sketches and manuscript pages from J.K. Rowling, illustrations from Jim Kay and artefacts that have been magically released from the archives at the British Library.

Earlier this year, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first novel, the publishing house released four new editions of the book, one for each of the houses featured at Hogwarts - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

The seven-book Harry Potter franchise is one of the most successful in the world and spawn eight movie adaptations, a stage play and a spin-off novel and movie, 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' starring Eddie Redmayne - of which a sequel is in the works.

J. K. Rowling has helped penned the screenplay for the spin-off movie and an official statement from Warner Bros. Pictures revealed the next film will have direct links to the world of the young boy wizard.

An official statement revealed: ''The film expands the wizarding world, moving from New York to London and on to Paris.

''There are also some surprising nods to the 'Harry Potter' stories that will delight fans of the books and film series.''

The exhibition will run from November to February next year.