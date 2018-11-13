Eddie Redmayne has spilled that his 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' co-star Jude Law left the hair and makeup team on the magical movie stunned with his handsome looks and the bushy beard he grew to play Albus Dumbledore.
Eddie Redmayne has spilled that his 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' co-star Jude Law left all the makeup artists star-struck with his handsome looks and impressive beard.
The 36-year-old actor - who is reprising his role as Newt Scamander in the magical movie sequel from J.K. Rowling - has revealed the moment he was in the trailer and Jude, who plays Albus Dumbledore, walked in sporting his facial hair for the flick and had ''men and women falling dead silent'' at the sight of him.
Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Tuesday (13.11.18) in a joint interview with Jude, Eddie said: ''We had this hilarious moment with the makeup trailer when Jude came in and the entire makeup trailer men and women went dead silent with the length of his beard and everyone just didn't breathe for about an hour and then he walked off.
''Then there was this kind of exasperated breath and sweetly one of the make-up artists went to me, 'And you're quite handsome too.'''
Laughing and looking at Jude, he added: ''I get it, I get it!''
Eddie previously teased that 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is ''darker'' than the first film in the franchise.
He said: ''The most riveting aspect is the tonal change. It's darker and more rigorous and weaving in the 'Potter' lore we're much more familiar with. So these characters you met in the first film are now in the wizarding world you understand more thoroughly. When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner ... I'm enlisted by Dumbledore to try and track him down and capture him. What's happened is Grindelwald's belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing. He's rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He's pretty hypnotic.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...