J.K. Rowling has thanked fans for not revealing spoilers for 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald', while Eddie Redmayne urged people not to run the film for others.
J.K. Rowling has thanked fans for not revealing spoilers for 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald'.
The movie has its first screenings for fans over the weekend, and the 'Harry Potter' author - whose original novels inspired the current spin-off film franchise - is very grateful for those who have been able to keep important plot points to themselves.
Rowling - who also penned the script for the sequel - tweeted: ''You people are amazing. To every single one of you who's seen 'Crimes of Grindelwald' and kept the promise to #ProtectTheSecrets, thank you for looking out for your fellow fans.
''Not that I needed reminding, but this is an incredible fandom''
Her comments come after leading man Eddie Redmayne appeared in a video begging fans to stay tight lipped about the movie's major plot points.
He said: ''I'm holding a badge, which has a hashtag 'protect those damn secrets' on it. ''And please, I'm imploring you, if you go to see 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald' there are... spoilers that are so intense.
''Please, please don't ruin it for others. So, #protectthesecrets, and see you soon!''
Redmayne reprises his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the sequel, which sees Johnny Depp star as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and Jude Law take on the role of a young Albus Dumbledore.
The latter actor has been praised by Evanna Lynch, who appeared in the original saga as Luna Lovegood and thinks he has done a great job.
She recently said: ''He is so perfect as Dumbledore. He totally captures that serenity, that inner peace.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...