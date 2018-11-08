Eddie Redmayne wants to see Hagrid appear in a 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel.

The 36-year-old actor - who plays Newt Scamander in the hit movie series - would like to see the much-loved 'Harry Potter' character make an appearance in the film.

He told Cinema Blend: ''I'm secretly hoping that at some wonderful point, maybe if I say it enough times to J.K. Rowling, like a little mini Hagrid might arrive.''

Meanwhile, Eddie previously teased that 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is ''darker'' than the first instalment.

He said: ''The most riveting aspect is the tonal change. It's darker and more rigorous and weaving in the 'Potter' lore we're much more familiar with. So these characters you met in the first film are now in the wizarding world you understand more thoroughly. When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner ... I'm enlisted by Dumbledore (Jude Law) to try and track him down and capture him. What's happened is Grindelwald's belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing. He's rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He's pretty hypnotic.''

And Eddie won't have long to wait before he's stepping into Newt's shoes for the third time, as 'Harry Potter' author Jk Rowling recently revealed she has already begun writing the screenplay for the third 'Fantastic Beasts' instalment.

In a Q&A on her own website in June, Rowling shared: ''I've just finished the fourth Galbraith novel, 'Lethal White', and I'm now writing the screenplay for 'Fantastic Beasts 3.'''