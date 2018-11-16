Eddie Redmayne ''stalks'' J. K. Rowling on Twitter to find out more information about the next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie.

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie may have only just made its premiere but its lead star - who plays magizoologist Newt Scamander in the movie - is already excited to find out just where Newt will be heading next.

He said: ''Jo tweeted that the next one might be set in Rio de Janeiro so we found that out with the rest of the world, so Newt and Tina on the Copacabana Beach maybe? I'm genuinely stalking J. K. Rowling on Twitter [for information].

And Eddie admits he got ''sweaty palms'' reading the script for 'The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

He told RTÉ Entertainment: ''I literally got sweaty palms as I read the script and then I finished the script, took one massive deep breath, downed a glass of water and started all over again. I was like, 'Is this real'. It's pretty jaw-dropping, isn't it?''

Eddie had previously teased that 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is ''darker'' than the first film in the franchise.

He said: ''The most riveting aspect is the tonal change. It's darker and more rigorous and weaving in the 'Potter' lore we're much more familiar with. So these characters you met in the first film are now in the wizarding world you understand more thoroughly. When I read [the script] it had these cryptic elements to it and it played like a thriller that made it a page-turner ... I'm enlisted by Dumbledore to try and track him down and capture him. What's happened is Grindelwald's belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing. He's rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He's pretty hypnotic.''