Oscar-winning star Eddie Redmayne has hailed J. K. Rowling, describing her as ''extraordinary''.
Eddie Redmayne thinks J. K. Rowling is ''extraordinary''.
The Academy Award-winning actor stars as Newt Scamander in the 'Fantastic Beasts' film series, and Eddie has revealed he was happy to see the franchise extended from three films into five because he has so much faith in the world-famous author.
He explained: ''It was the first [franchise] that I'd done. And I was lucky enough before to be cast as Newt, to have read the first film. So I knew what I was getting into.
''But you do put a huge amount of your future years and work experience, and work ethic in someone else's hands. But what was wonderful for me was, if you're gonna invest in a creative, there is no one as extraordinary, imagination wise, as Jo. And so, it's been pretty thrilling.''
And despite being one of the movie industry's most in-demand stars, Eddie has been kept in the dark about the future of the franchise.
The 36-year-old star is a self-confessed ''control freak'' and he's desperate to know what the future holds for his on-screen character.
He told Collider: ''You know, the truth is, I don't know the full arc. And there have been moments where I've gone, 'I'm incredibly curious.'
''There are things we know from the books, we know that Newt's great grandson marries Luna Lovegood. So there are some snippets that we know, but we don't know how on earth we get there.
''And because I'm a control freak, part of me is desperate to know, and the other part of me has quite loved just, like, rescinding all that.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...