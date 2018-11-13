Eddie Redmayne accidentally gifted his godchildren with ''knife-like'' wands from his film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.
Eddie Redmayne accidentally gifted his godchildren with ''knife-like'' wands from his flick 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'.
The 36-year-old actor - who is reprising his role as Newt Scamander in the sequel to the wizarding film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' - thought it would be a sweet gesture to give his friends' kids actual wands from the 2016 movie for Christmas, but he didn't ''receive many thank yous'' from the parents as the props were like ''skewers''.
Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Tuesday (13.11.18), Eddie spilled: ''Right, I can actually talk from experience about the wonderful benefits of working on a J.K. Rowling film. After the first few, I got a few [wands] and it was Christmas taken care of. I gave them to godchildren and to my friends' children.
''Then their parents called me back and were like, 'You realise that these are like skewers? You've given a nine year old a sort of knife.' I didn't get many thank yous!''
Eddie - who has two kids, Iris, two, and eight-month-old Luke, with his wife Hannah - is part of an all-star cast in J.K. Rowling's new movie, which is set in the same world as 'Harry Potter'. Also appearing in the film are Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterson and Zoe Kravitz.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...