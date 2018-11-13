Eddie Redmayne accidentally gifted his godchildren with ''knife-like'' wands from his flick 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'.

The 36-year-old actor - who is reprising his role as Newt Scamander in the sequel to the wizarding film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' - thought it would be a sweet gesture to give his friends' kids actual wands from the 2016 movie for Christmas, but he didn't ''receive many thank yous'' from the parents as the props were like ''skewers''.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Tuesday (13.11.18), Eddie spilled: ''Right, I can actually talk from experience about the wonderful benefits of working on a J.K. Rowling film. After the first few, I got a few [wands] and it was Christmas taken care of. I gave them to godchildren and to my friends' children.

''Then their parents called me back and were like, 'You realise that these are like skewers? You've given a nine year old a sort of knife.' I didn't get many thank yous!''

Eddie - who has two kids, Iris, two, and eight-month-old Luke, with his wife Hannah - is part of an all-star cast in J.K. Rowling's new movie, which is set in the same world as 'Harry Potter'. Also appearing in the film are Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterson and Zoe Kravitz.