Eddie Redmayne said watching Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore was ''wonderful''.

The 36-year-old actor is reprising his role as Magizoologist Newt Scamander in the highly anticipated sequel 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', alongside Law as the future Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and Redmayne had nothing but praise for his co-star.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Redmayne said: ''I've known Jude for many years and I like him hugely and it was really wonderful watching him find the young version of Dumbledore.''

''[The sequel] is really a progression of the story as we left off and what's going on with him and his relationship with Dumbledore.''

When asked what Law's reimaging of the iconic wizard was like, Redmayne teased he is ''playful''.

The second of five adventures has been penned by 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling and follows on from the end of the first film.

The sequel sees the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald [Johnny Depp] escaping from the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).

Now the wizard is gathering followers to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In order to stop him and his plans, a young Albus Dumbledore [Law] enlists the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander [Redmayne] who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead.

Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested even among friends and family.

The new film sees Redmayne and Depp reprising their respective roles alongside a number of other returning casts Katherine Waterston, 37, as Auror Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol, 33, as Queenie and Dan Fogler, 41, as Jacob Fowalski.

Ezra Miller, 25, is back as Credence, Zoe Kravitz, 29, will take on the role of Leta Lestrange and Callum Turner, 27, will play Newt's brother Theseus Scamander.