'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star Eddie Redmayne wishes he had a ''sleeping spell'' so he could get some rest without his two kids disturbing him.
Eddie Redmayne wants a ''sleeping spell'' to get some peace from his children.
The 36-year-old actor has revealed that whilst promoting his latest flick 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' he is often asked what spell he would like to be able to do and as he hasn't been sleeping much since the birth of his kids, Iris, two, and seven-month-old Luke, he'd like to be able to use magic to make his family sleep at the same time.
Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', Eddie - who is married to Hannah Bagshawe - said: ''I'm promoting 'Fantastic Beasts' so people keep saying, 'What spell would you dream of doing?' I'm like literally just a two-hour sort of sleep spell, people suggest gin but I haven't gotten there yet!''
Eddie let slip a few details of the upcoming fantasy film - which is set in the same universe as the 'Harry Potter' series and has been created by J.K. Rowling - and revealed the sequel is ''merging into Potter territory'' more than its predecessor.
He said: ''It's a J.K. Rowling movie and its set in that world of 'Harry Potter' and in this film it kind of combines those elements from the first film and it's kind of merging now into the Potter territory.
''We go back to Hogwarts and I get to hang out with more wondrous creatures which is what I like to do.''
