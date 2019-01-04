Eddie Redmayne's guilty pleasure used to be watching reality series 'The Hills'.
Eddie Redmayne is a secret fan of 'The Hills'.
The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star has confessed that his guilty pleasure is the MTV show, and he's thrilled it's returning to screens with many of the original cast members - including Spencer Pratt, Mischa Barton and Audrina Partridge - are returning for the reboot, 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.
He told W magazine: ''I'm quite excited because 'The Hills', which is my original reality-TV guilty pleasure, is coming back.''
The 36-year-old actor spilled that he loved and hated Heidi Montag in the last series.
When asked in the joint interview with fellow actor Rami Malek, who his favourite person on the show is, he added: ''I had a bit of a love-hate relationship with Heidi Montag.''
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star then confessed that he had no idea what 'The Hills' is about,
And Eddie explained: '''The Hills' is about various genetically beautiful [people] around LA just chatting to each other. It starts with Natasha Bedingfield's song, which I didn't buy the single of, but I might has well of.''
The 'Theory of Everything' star also revealed that his go-to karaoke song is 'Bleeding Love' by Leona Lewis and confessed to watching videos of the singer performing.
He said: ''Alright, you know Leona Lewis' 'Bleeding Love'?
''It's the greatest YouTube hole to go down: Leona Lewis, when she was on 'X Factor'. Each week she just came and delivered and delivered. Occasionally she'd take her shoes off, and yeah, it's a good YouTube hole to go down.''
However, he doesn't get much time to watch TV when he's working, but if he does he prefers ''mindless reality'' shows.
Asked by Rami if he still watches the show, he replied:
''No, I don't. But occasionally on a Saturday night I will turn it on, because, particularly when I'm working, I find like I can't watch proper television. I have to watch just mindless reality TV.''
