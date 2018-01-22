Eddie Redmayne believes a ''sea of change'' is happening in the film industry, as he hailed the number of female-centric movies in the awards race this year.
Eddie Redmayne has praised women in the film industry and the number of female-centric films leading the awards race this year.
The 'Early Man' star - who played a transgender woman in 'The Danish Girl' - believes a ''sea of change'' is happening in the movie industry following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Eddie, 36, told The Big Issue magazine: ''I think all of the conversations that are happening in our industry and across all industries at the moment are beyond important. I hope there is a sea change.
''But I think the success of female-directed, female-led films - the top three films of the year have had women in the lead roles - that is testament to the fact it is no longer an excuse.''
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' starring Frances McDormand, 'The Shape of Water', starring Sally Hawkins, 'I, Tonya', starring Margot Robbie and 'Lady Bird', starring Saoirse Ronan and directed by Greta Gerwig, are all big contenders at this year's awards season.
Eddie's 'Early Man' co-star Maisie Williams also spoke out in support of the Times Up and #MeToo movements, adding that she hoped the scrutiny will spread to other industries.
Maisie added: ''There is nothing like seeing a group of people uniting and standing together. I am very, very proud of the women who have spoken out about the issues within this industry, but I am really glad we are not ignoring all other industries. We are more visible, we are under a microscope, so whenever something is going wrong in acting, everyone is aware of it.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...