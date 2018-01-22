Eddie Redmayne has praised women in the film industry and the number of female-centric films leading the awards race this year.

The 'Early Man' star - who played a transgender woman in 'The Danish Girl' - believes a ''sea of change'' is happening in the movie industry following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Eddie, 36, told The Big Issue magazine: ''I think all of the conversations that are happening in our industry and across all industries at the moment are beyond important. I hope there is a sea change.

''But I think the success of female-directed, female-led films - the top three films of the year have had women in the lead roles - that is testament to the fact it is no longer an excuse.''

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' starring Frances McDormand, 'The Shape of Water', starring Sally Hawkins, 'I, Tonya', starring Margot Robbie and 'Lady Bird', starring Saoirse Ronan and directed by Greta Gerwig, are all big contenders at this year's awards season.

Eddie's 'Early Man' co-star Maisie Williams also spoke out in support of the Times Up and #MeToo movements, adding that she hoped the scrutiny will spread to other industries.

Maisie added: ''There is nothing like seeing a group of people uniting and standing together. I am very, very proud of the women who have spoken out about the issues within this industry, but I am really glad we are not ignoring all other industries. We are more visible, we are under a microscope, so whenever something is going wrong in acting, everyone is aware of it.''