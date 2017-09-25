Eddie Redmayne is gearing up to play Fagin in a new movie version of 'Oliver'.

The 'Theory of Everything' star is reportedly being lined up to play the villain in a film version of the popular musical after showing off his singing in movie musical 'Les Misérables'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Eddie has always wanted to play the part of Fagin. It's a role that has been close to him since he was a child so this is a great opportunity and he's keen.

''He was in the stage production of Oliver! directed by Sam Mendes when he was ten but didn't get to be part of the gang and he has never given up on that dream.

''Eddie thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of singing live during filming for 'Les Misérables' and is excited at the prospect of doing it all over again in this.''

The film is being produced by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Working Title Films, who also worked on 'Les Misérables'.

Adele is also reportedly one of the people being considered to play the lovable Nancy in the movie.

Eddie had previously expressed a desire to be part of the ''gang'' in 'Oliver' when he was growing up.

Speaking in 2015, he said: ''If you were 11 years old and wanted to be an actor I feel like everyone in England at some point played someone in Oliver! and wanted to be in the gang. I only got the part as workhouse boy No43 but I did an audition and I still remember the dance.''