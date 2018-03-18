Eddie Redmayne has become a father for the second time.

The 36-year-old actor's his wife Hannah Bagshawe - who already has 21-month-old daughter Iris with Eddie - gave birth to their son last Saturday (10.03.18) and Eddie has revealed that they've named him Luke Richard Bagshawe.

A ''delighted'' Eddie told The Times newspaper: ''On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris.''

The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' star recently revealed his daughter Iris has just begun sleeping through the night, so he is preparing himself for more sleepless nights with the new baby.

Eddie said: ''We've just about got to that stage where we're just beginning to sort of get sleep and remember what that word means. I'm getting prepped to go back into the trenches.''

And Iris is was still getting to grips with the idea of becoming a big sister - as she believed that Eddie was also carrying a new baby.

He explained: ''I thought she was genius child because she came up to Hannah and started kissing her tummy and saying 'Baby! Baby in there.' I was like, 'Ah, amazing!'

''Then she came up to me, kissed my tummy, kissed her own tummy and said, 'Baby in there.' Uh... not quite. She also calls her toy monkey 'Baby,' so... ''

Last year, 'The Theory of Everything' actor revealed that ''nothing can prepare you'' for fatherhood, but admitted that becoming a parent was an ''extraordinary'' feeling.

He said at the time: ''I don't think anything can prepare [you]. The amazing thing is, everything that everyone tells you beforehand - which is all cliché - is true. You've heard it all before, and yet when you're experiencing it, it feels like the first time, and you suddenly start telling everyone these things as if they're completely new and original thoughts. And they're like, 'Yeah that's the cliché.'

''But all the things [like] different parts of your heart opening ... it's really extraordinary. There's this amazing thing with children - whenever you're having a bit of a tired moment or something, it's like, she's always just one stop ahead of you, smiling you along. It's great.''