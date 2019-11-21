Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones were chosen for 'The Aeronauts' because of their chemistry, according to producer Todd Lieberman.
Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones were cast in 'The Aeronauts' because of their chemistry.
The pair star in director Tom Harper's new movie as Victorian scientist James Glaisher and pilot Amelia Wren who find themselves fighting for survival when a hot air balloon expedition goes wrong and as they had worked together before on 'The Theory Of Everything', producer Todd Lieberman was confident of their chemistry.
He said: ''We needed instant chemistry because of the confined space. Let's not bank on two people that we're putting into a confined space. Let's know going in that they already have the existing chemistry and surprise, surprise, they still do.''
Meanwhile director Harper admitted he would have filmed the whole movie in a hot air balloon if he could have.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''We could put the cast [in the air] and they were brave enough to agree to it. Even the stuff we couldn't do for real, they had the experience of flying and of what it felt like so they [could] draw from that experience and use it in their performance... It's amazing. I would have done it all for real if we could have.''
Lieberman added: ''It was a process of discovery, because the beginning was 'Let's do it all real. How in the world were we going to achieve doing this period action-adventure film, while making sure that we were experientially accurate without sacrificing visuals? ... I still believe that the idea of it's real, there's something that's distinguishable. It's really difficult to articulate just how real a lot of it is.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...