Eddie Murphy says women think it's ''sexy'' he has 10 children.

The 58-year-old comedian - who has kids Bria, 30, Eric, 30, Christian, 29, Miles, 27, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, Bella, 17, Angel, 12, Izzy, three, and 23-month-old son Max from previous relationships - is convinced that ladies are impressed by how many times he's become a father, whereas men tend to question his sanity.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday (05.12.19), he said of how many kids he's had: ''Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy. How much did that sh*t cost?' And women, it's kind of like, something sexy about it, I think. [They think] 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in.''

Eddie was, at the height of his career, one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, previously: ''I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing.''

Despite not working, Eddie didn't feel a strong urge to return to a movie set.

The stand-up star is instead happy to focus on his family life.

Eddie explained: ''That means I'm never ever, ever - even if that means people love these pictures I'm doing - I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s.

''What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That's my favourite dish.''

However, Eddie is still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves.

He said: ''I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies. Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time.''