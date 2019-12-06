Eddie Murphy loves that women think he's ''sexy'' because he has 10 children.
Eddie Murphy says women think it's ''sexy'' he has 10 children.
The 58-year-old comedian - who has kids Bria, 30, Eric, 30, Christian, 29, Miles, 27, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, Bella, 17, Angel, 12, Izzy, three, and 23-month-old son Max from previous relationships - is convinced that ladies are impressed by how many times he's become a father, whereas men tend to question his sanity.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday (05.12.19), he said of how many kids he's had: ''Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy. How much did that sh*t cost?' And women, it's kind of like, something sexy about it, I think. [They think] 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in.''
Eddie was, at the height of his career, one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, previously: ''I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing.''
Despite not working, Eddie didn't feel a strong urge to return to a movie set.
The stand-up star is instead happy to focus on his family life.
Eddie explained: ''That means I'm never ever, ever - even if that means people love these pictures I'm doing - I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s.
''What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That's my favourite dish.''
However, Eddie is still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves.
He said: ''I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies. Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Jack McCall is a literary agent who has a way with words. He knows just...
With a high concept and a lazy script, there isn't much to this caper comedy...
While nowhere near as overcrowded as part three, this so-called final chapter never achieves the...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
Undemanding audiences may warm to the strong cast and crew of this family comedy, even...
Watch the trailer for Imagine That.Evan is a very successful businessman but doesn't really take...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
Meet Dave Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy (Trading Places, Coming To America, Beverley Hills Cop) and...
In 1988, with his stock trading at an all-time high, Eddie Murphy outdid even himself...
I've never understood what children see in Shrek. Hardly a role model, the selfish and...
Shrek the ThirdThe full length trailerWhen his new father-in-law, King Harold (John Cleese) falls ill,...
Inside Eddie Murphy hides an overweight soul that's longing to swell to its full potential....