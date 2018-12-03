Eddie Murphy has become a father for the 10th time, after his girlfriend Paige Butcher gave birth to their son Max Charles.
The 57-year-old comedian and actor and his girlfriend Paige Butcher, 39 - who already have two-year-old daughter Izzy Oona together - have welcomed their second child together, and Eddie's 10th overall, after Paige gave birth to a baby boy on Friday (30.11.18).
According to E! News, the couple have named the tot Max Charles Murphy, and he came into the world weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 19 inches long.
A representative for Eddie told the publication: ''Both mother and son are doing well.''
The 'Beverly Hills Cop' star already has five children, Bria, 28, Miles, 25, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, and Bella, 16, with ex-wife Nicole Murphey, who he split from in 2006 after 22 years of marriage.
He also has a 29-year-old son, Eric, 26, with Paulette McNeely, as well as a son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood, and 11-year-old daughter Angel with Spice Girls singer Mel B.
And Eddie previously admitted that all of his kids are ''totally different from each other''.
He shared: ''You know what is funny? None of my kids are like me, and I'm sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other. None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They're good kids.''
Previously, a source claimed the 'Shrek' actor and his girlfriend were thrilled that they are expecting a sibling for Izzy.
The insider said: ''They are very happy to expect another baby. They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter. They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie's kids. They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.''
