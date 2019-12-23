Eddie Murphy ''feels like an idiot'' every time he sees 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' - after turning the film down.

The 58-year-old star rejected the chance to appear in the 1988 live action/ animated comedy movie - which featured Bob Hoskins as private detective Eddie Valiant who was tasked with exonerating cartoon character Roger Rabbit after he is accused of murder - because he wasn't sure it would work to have real actors alongside animation.

He said: ''The only movie I ever turned down that became a big hit was 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'.

''I was gonna be the Bob Hoskins dude and I was like, 'What? Animation and people? That sounds like bulls**t to me.'

''Now every time I see it, I feel like an idiot.''

Murphy also admitted he had to pass on an appearance in 'Ghostbusters' because he was committed to starring in 'Beverly Hills Cop'.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he added: ''It wasn't like I turned it down.

''I wasn't available because I was doing this other movie.''

Murphy recently confirmed he is to reprise his role as Prince Akeem in 'Coming To America 2', which is to drop next year, 32 years after the original motion picture.

In the original, Eddie's character travels to New York from a fictional African nation to escape an arranged marriage and find an American wife.

Eddie recently said: ''A lot of people have this expectation, like people would say to me when they found out I was doing it, 'Don't f**k that movie up.'

''So we've gone above and beyond what anybody would think. I'm really, really happy with it.''