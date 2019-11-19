Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Career Achievement Award from the Critics Choice Association (CCA), as part of their upcoming Celebration of Black Cinema event.
The 58-year-old actor will receive the honour as part of the awards group's special ceremony for the Celebration of Black Cinema, which will be held at the new Landmark Annex as part of the Landmark Theatres complex in Los Angeles on December 2.
Eddie will be honoured alongside the likes of Nia Long, Kasi Lemmons, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will also be picking up special gongs to mark their contributions to black cinema.
The 'Dolemite Is My Name' star is being recognised following his work on the 2019 drama movie, in which he starred as iconic performer Rudy Ray Moore.
Nia, meanwhile, is being honoured for her performance as Eunice Garrett in Apple's 'The Banker', whilst Kasi's award is being given for her achievement in directing 'Harriet', which stars Cynthia Erivo as abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
Chiwetel is picking up his award for his film 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind', a movie for Netflix in which he starred and made his feature directorial and screenwriting debut.
CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement: ''The Critics Choice Association is thrilled to help celebrate a century of black cinema. It is a privilege to honour Eddie Murphy, Kasi Lemmons, Nia Long, and Chiwetel Ejiofor for their remarkable work this year and throughout their careers. Each in their own way - through comedy and drama, in front of and behind the camera - exemplify the range and power of African American themed movies and their importance in popular culture.''
The evening will be hosted by Cheryl Boone Isaacs, former president of the Academy Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will benefit the UCLA Film & Television Archive and its commitment to the preservation of cinema.
