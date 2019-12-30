Eddie Murphy is to receive the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian is to be honoured at the annual awards ceremony, held on January 13, 2020 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Explaining some of Eddie's biggest successes, the statement reads: ''Eddie Murphy is the most commercially successful African American actor in the history of the motion picture business and is one of the industry's top-five box-office performers overall. Murphy is on the very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $100 million pictures over the past three decades, from Beverly Hills Cop to Daddy Day Care. Some of his other most beloved hits include 48 Hours, Trading Places, Coming to America, Harlem Nights, The Distinguished Gentleman, Bowfinger, The Nutty Professor and Shrek.''

And Eddie will no doubt be thrilled by the honour as he previously admitted he has spent the last five or six years ''doing nothing''.

He said: ''I still am in the semi-retired state. For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing ... That means I'm never ever, ever - even if that means people love these pictures I'm doing - I'm never going to be on it like I was in my 20s. What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That's my favourite dish.''

Eddie is still open to movie offers - provided the right opportunities present themselves.

He explained: ''I don't want to say I'm retired like I won't do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I'll make other movies.

''Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I'll always do stand-up. I'll always have this thing to go do, but I'm never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time.''